15-year-old boy shot after argument in Loop

A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night after an argument in the Loop.

About 11:20 p.m., the teen was walking in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue when he bumped into a male walking in the opposite direction, Chicago police said. Following an argument, the male shot the 15-year-old in the arm, police said.

He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

A couple of hours earlier, a CTA bus driver was hospitalized after two people beat him less than half a mile away.

About 9 p.m., the driver, a 49-year-old man, was inspecting the bus after hearing a loud noise in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue when he was pushed and repeatedly punched by an unknown male and female, police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with bruises to his face and body, and was listed in fair condition, police said.

Advertisement

No one was in custody in either incident.