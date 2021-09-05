15-year-old boy shot in Englewood
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old was shot Saturday night in Englewood.
The shooting occurred in the 7000 block of South Sangamon.
The boy was outside walking at about 10:23 p.m. when he saw a person driving by in a white Honda with a gun.
Shortly after, police said he heard several shots and felt pain.
He was shot in the thigh and transported to the hospital in fair condition.
There is no further description of the offender.
Area One detectives continue to investigate.