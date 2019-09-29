15-year-old boy shot in Mundelein; witnesses offer "conflicting statements"

A boy was shot Saturday at an apartment in north suburban Mundelein.

Officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Longwood Terrace about 8:30 p.m. after getting a call that a person had been shot, Mundelein police said.

There, they found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound and took him to Condell Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Witnesses at the scene gave officers conflicting statements, police said. Investigators eventually came to the conclusion that someone inside the apartment was in possession of the gun when it went of.

Police did not provide further information.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the community.