15-year-old boy shot on Chicago's West Side: police

A 15-year-old boy was shot Friday afternoon in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Around 3:15 p.m., police say the teenage victim was in front of a home in the 700 block of North Hamlin Boulevard when an individual from a group across the street opened fire.

The 15-year-old was shot in the foot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.