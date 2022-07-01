15-year-old boy wounded in Englewood drive-by shooting

A teenager was shot and wounded early Friday in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 15-year-old was walking in the street around 2:25 a.m. in the 5900 block of South La Salle Street when a blue minivan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.

He was shot three times in the leg and once in the buttocks, police said. The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.