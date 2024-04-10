15-year-old boys wounded in separate Chicago shootings

Two 15-year-old boys were hospitalized in separate shootings minutes apart Monday night in Chicago.

One of the teens was in Grand Park, 3529 W. Grand Ave., around 9:37 p.m. when a male walked up to him and started shooting, according to police. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the torso and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Roughly 15 minutes later, another 15-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man were standing on the sidewalk when gunfire broke out in the 2300 block of West 63rd Street in West Englewood. The man was shot in the buttocks and was taken by paramedics to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

The 15-year-old boy was grazed by gunfire on the leg. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital. Both of the victims were listed in good condition.

No one is in custody in either shooting.