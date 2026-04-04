15-year-old charged in armed carjacking, robbery in Austin neighborhood: police
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking and armed robbery in the Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago police.
On Friday, police arrested a 15-year-old male suspect around 11:06 p.m. According to police, he was identified as the individual who, less than 10 minutes earlier, had taken a vehicle and property at gunpoint from a 36-year-old man and a 48-year-old man in the 5400 block of W. Potomac Avenue.
The teen has been charged with one felony count of aggravated armed carjacking, one felony count of armed robbery, one felony count of possession of a defaced firearm, one misdemeanor of criminal trespassing and one misdemeanor of possession of a firearm without a FOID card.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.