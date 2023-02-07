15-year-old charged with fatally shooting boy in North Lawndale

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with fatally shooting another boy in the North Lawndale neighborhood last weekend.

Chicago police said the shooting occurred around 9:35 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of South Keeler Avenue.

The 15-year-old was arrested about 90 minutes later in the same block after he was identified as the suspected gunman, police said.

The teen has been charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter, according to officials.

No further information was immediately available.