15-year-old charged in Park Manor shooting

A 15-year-old faces charges in connection to a Sunday shooting that injured a man in the Park Manor neighborhood.

The teen faces a count each of possession of a stolen firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to an email Chicago police spokeswoman Sally Bown.

The teen allegedly confronted a 32-year-old man in the 6900 block of South State Street, police said. The teen allegedly pulled out of a gun about 10:50 a.m. and opened fire, striking the man in his foot.

The teen was arrested shortly after in the block where the shooting occurred, police said.

The man was hospitalized in good condition, police said.

The teen’s name wasn’t released because he’s charged as a juvenile.