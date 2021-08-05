15-year-old charged in South Side carjacking, robbery

A 15-year-old boy was charged Thursday in a Hyde Park carjacking and a separate armed robbery in Chinatown.

The teenager is accused of stealing a 38-year-old man's car Monday in the 1400 block of East Hyde Park Drive, police said.

Police identified the boy as a suspect in a Chinatown robbery that took place July 3 in the 2300 block of South Wentworth Avenue.

At the time of his arrest, the boy was driving a car that had been taken from the 5100 block of South Harper Avenue on Aug. 3, police said.

The boy is facing four felony charges: aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed robbery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.