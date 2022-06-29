15-year-old dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound

A teenager suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a hospital early Wednesday in the Douglass Park neighborhood.

The 15-year-old had been shot in his foot and refused to answer questions about the shooting when he arrived at Mount Sinai Hospital around 12:50 a.m., police said.

He was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.