15-year-old girl missing from Brighton Park

article

Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl reported missing for more than a week from Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

Giselle Salgado has been missing since Oct. 8 and was last seen near 44th Street and Talman Avenue, according to Chicago police.

She is a 5-foot-4, 115-pound girl with black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and white Jordan shoes while carrying a small black backpack.

She has been known to hang out neat 42nd Street and Washtenaw Avenue, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area One Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.