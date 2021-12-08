15-year-old girl reported missing from Austin

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday morning from the Austin neighborhood.

Irma Gonzalez was last seen around 8 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of North Austin Boulevard, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Gonzalez is 5-foot-4, 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She may be wearing a gray or white hoodie and blue jeans.

She is known to frequent the area of Kedzie Avenue and Fillmore Street or the intersection of Pulaski Road and Van Buren Street.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.

