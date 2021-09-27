15-year-old girl reported missing from Lawndale

article

Police are asking the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Lawndale neighborhood.

Derricka Thomas was last seen Sept. 8 near the 3300 block of West Douglas Boulevard, police said in a missing person alert.

She is 5-foot-5, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Derricka was last seen wearing a purple shirt and blue jeans.

If located, please contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251.