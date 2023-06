A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old boy wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Saturday.

The victims were on Homan near Monroe when they were shot around 4:45 p.m.

The 14-year-old was shot multiple times and hospitalized in critical condition.

The 15-year-old was pronounced dead after being shot in the head.

No one is in custody.