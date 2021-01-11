15-year-old shot in head in Lansing is expected to recover: police

A 15-year-old boy was expected to make a full recovery after he was shot in the head while traveling in the car Sunday evening in south suburban Lansing.

The boy’s mother told investigators he was shot through the windshield of a car on Lake Street that evening, Lansing police said in a statement.

The boy was dropped off at her home in Lansing, and she drove him to Munster Community Hospital, police said.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 3600 Block of Lake Street near a smoke shop, but were directed to the hospital where the boy was taken, police said.

The bullet didn’t pierce his skull, and his condition was stabilized, police said. He was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

Police said the shooting did not appear to be random.