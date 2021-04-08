150,000 first-dose vaccine appointments coming to Chicago suburbs

As Illinois is poised to open up eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine to residents as young as 16, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday that the state will make 150,000 first-dose vaccination appointments available in the Chicago suburbs.

The governor said that the vaccinations will be available at 11 state-run mass vaccination sites in the suburbs and at area pharmacies.

Starting on Monday, residents 16 years old and older will be able to schedule appointments in suburban Cook County as well as the state’s other 101 counties.

Chicago officials have said that such universal eligibility will be expanded on April 19, meeting a goal set this week by President Joe Biden, but Pritzker said Chicago residents are "absolutely welcome" to sign up for appointments at the state-run vaccination sites.

But Pritzker also urged not to expect to get an appointment immediately.

"Even with all of these new appointments, there will not be enough vaccine in week one to get everyone that wants to be vaccinated a dose," he said.