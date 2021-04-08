Health officials announce 3,739 more coronavirus cases, 34 deaths

Illinois health officials announced Thursday that 3,739 more residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 34 more people have died.

The new cases come along with a record 154,201 more vaccinations Wednesday, bringing the total number of doses administered to 6,707,183, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state’s positivity rate is at 4.2% Thursday after climbing gradually for several consecutive days, health officials said.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,269,196 Illinois residents have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said, and 21,457 of them have died.