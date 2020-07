Illinois health officials on Sunday said another 1,541 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and one additional person has died from the disease.

That brings the statewide total to 171,424 cases and 7,398 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state’s rolling, seven-day positivity rate is now 3.7%.

Within the last 24 hours, 40,844 tests were conducted.