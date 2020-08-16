1,562 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 18 additional deaths

On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,562 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 18 additional deaths.

Of the 18 deaths, nine of those were individuals from Cook County.

IDPH is reporting a total of 206,081 cases, including 7,744 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 37,089 tests for a total of 3,366,851.

The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent from August 9 – August 15 is 4.1 percent.

As of Saturday night, 1,581 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 116 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.