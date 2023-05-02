16 hurt after school bus crashes head-on into car in Little Village

Nine students with special needs and eight adults were injured after a school bus collided head-on with another car Tuesday morning in the Little Village neighborhood.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. 3100 block of South Kedzie Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Both drivers were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were listed in serious-to-critical condition, officials said.

Nine students who were injured in the crash were taken to Stroger Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital where they were listed in good condition, according to fire officials.

Witnesses told police the car was left of the center line during the time of the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.