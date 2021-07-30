16 shot, 1 fatally, Thursday in Chicago

At least 16 people were shot, one fatally, in gun violence across Chicago Thursday.

The fatal attack occurred on the South Side. About 12:50 p.m., a 22-year-old man was in the 6500 block of South Peoria Street when a gray Audi drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. Kevin Stephens was struck twice in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The Audi fled south on Peoria after the shooting, police said.

Other attacks:

A 14-year-old boy was critically wounded in a double shooting early Thursday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side. The attack happened around 12:10 a.m. when someone opened fire in the 1600 block of West Waseca Place, Chicago police said. The teen was struck twice in the head and was taken to Roseland Hospital by a family member. He was then transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was listed in critical condition. A man, 29, was grazed in the head and refused medical treatment

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Two people were wounded Thursday morning in a shooting in Park Manor on the South Side. The man and woman, both 20, were sitting in a parked car in the 7000 block of South Eberhart Avenue when someone walked up and opened fire around 1:50 a.m., police said. The man suffered wounds to the abdomen and was grazed in the waist, while the woman was grazed in the leg, police said. They went to St. Bernard Hospital, police said. The woman was released and the man was transferred to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

A man was shot while driving Thursday morning in South Deering on the Far South Side. The man, 31, was driving in the 2200 block of East 103rd Street when someone fired shots from a black Jeep around 12:20 a.m., police said. The victim was struck in the head and ear, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was listed in fair condition.

At least ten other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Advertisement

One person was killed and seven others — including a 16-year-old — were wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday.