16-year-old boy, 3 adults wounded in Uptown shooting

Four people, including a 16-year-old boy, were shot Monday night in Uptown on the North Side.

They were on the sidewalk about 7:10 p.m. when a vehicle pulled near and someone from inside opened fire in the 4500 block of North Sheridan Road, Chicago police said.

The teen boy was shot in the buttocks and self-transported to Weiss Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

Two men, 19 and 26, were also struck in the buttocks and they were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said. A 31-year-old was strick in the struck in the shoulder and self-transported to Weiss Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were made as area detectives investigate.