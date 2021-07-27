16-year-old boy among 2 hurt in Austin shooting

Two people were hurt, including a 16-year-old boy, in a shooting Tuesday night in Austin on the West Side.

Just after 7 p.m., the teen and a 42-year-old man were standing in the 1700 block of North Mango Street when someone shot them, Chicago police said.

The teen suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and was transported to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The man was struck in the right leg and taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP