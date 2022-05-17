16-year-old boy arrested at Plainfield Central High School after shooting teen in Joliet: police

A 16-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in the shooting of another teenager in suburban Joliet, police said.

Around 7:36 p.m. on Sunday, Joliet police responded to the area of Meadowview Elementary School for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center with an injury considered non-life threatening.

After a thorough investigation, Joliet police identified the 16-year-old as the suspected gunman. Plainfield police assisted in the arrest of the suspect on Monday at Plainfield Central High School.

Authorities also executed a search warrant at the home of the suspect and recovered a 9mm handgun used in the shooting, police said.

The 16-year-old was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated use of a weapon. His bond was set at $1-million, police said.

He's being held at the River Valley Justice Center.