16-year-old boy charged in armed carjackings on the South Side

A 16-year-old boy is facing several felony charges in connection to armed carjackings in the Douglas neighborhood on the South Side.

On Aug. 31, the boy allegedly took a 27-year-old man's vehicle by force in the 3200 block of South King Drive after driving the victim around and forcing him to give his debit card information to withdraw money, Chicago police said.

On July 17, the boy allegedly took a 34-year-old man's vehicle by force in the 500 block of East 33rd Place after forcing him to drive around several locations and give his credit card information for various purchases, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The boy faces two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, two felony counts of kidnapping with force, one felony count of aggravated battery with use a deadly weapon and one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

He was arrested Thursday in the 4400 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.

Advertisement

He is due in juvenile court Friday.