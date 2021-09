A 16-year-old boy was dropped off at Mt. Sinai Saturday morning with a gunshot wound to the back.

He arrived at the hospital at about 1:21 a.m.

The boy did not say where the shooting took place.

The boy is currently listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.