16-year-old boy faces murder charges in fatal shooting of teen girl on Chicago's West Side

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the murder of a 17-year-old girl on Chicago's West Side.

The teen faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

At about 4:09 p.m. on August 19, the juvenile allegedly participated in the fatal shooting of the teen girl in the 5700 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue.

On Monday, Chicago police arrested the suspect in the 2400 block of North Lockwood Avenue and charged him accordingly.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.