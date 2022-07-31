16-year-old boy fatally shot in Brighton Park

A 16-year-old boy was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Brighton Park.

They were stopped at a red light about 2 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Kedzie Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The msn, 19, suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported in good condition to Saint Anthony Hospital, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.