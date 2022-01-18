16-year-old boy shot, 11-year-old girl grazed by bullet in West Pullman

A 16-year-old boy was shot, and an 11-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in the West Pullman neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 12200 block of South Lowe.

At about 4:17 p.m., the teen and girl were on the sidewalk when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and an offender in the vehicle fired shots at the victims, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The teen was shot in the right arm and was listed in good condition.

The girl sustained a graze wound to the back and was also listed in good condition.

Advertisement

Area Two detectives are investigating.