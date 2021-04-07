16-year-old boy shot dead in Lawndale: police

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in Lawndale on the West Side, according to police.

The boy was standing in the front yard of a home about 9:10 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Douglas Boulevard when someone in a vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the head and arms and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released information on the fatality.

No one is in custody, according to police.

Area Four detectives are investigating.