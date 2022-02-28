Expand / Collapse search

16-year-old boy shot dead near CTA Red Line station

FOX 32 Digital Staff
A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday steps away from a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's Near North Side.

The 16-year-old was shot multiple times around 2 a.m. near the Grand Red Line station, police said.

He suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the knee, police said.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.