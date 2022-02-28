16-year-old boy shot dead near CTA Red Line station

A teenage boy was shot and killed early Monday on Chicago's Near North Side.

The 16-year-old was shot multiple times around 2 a.m. near the Grand Red Line station, police said.

He suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the knee, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.