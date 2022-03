A 16-year-old boy was shot in Chicago Lawn Wednesday night, according to police.

Chicago police said the boy was standing in the 6100 block of south Artesian, just after 11 p.m., when a car approached and someone inside began to fire shots.

The boy was shot once in the left thigh and was taken to Holy Cross hospital in good condition.

No one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.