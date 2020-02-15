16-year-old boy shot in thigh in Roseland, eighth juvenile wounded this weekend

A 16-year-old boy was shot Saturday in Roseland on the Far South Side, making him the eighth kid wounded by gunfire in Chicago since Friday evening.

The teen was walking on the sidewalk about 4:52 p.m. in the 400 block of East 113th Street when a light-colored vehicle pulled up, Chicago police said. Someone inside fired shots, striking him in the thigh.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

Seven other kids were hurt in gun violence across Chicago since Friday evening.