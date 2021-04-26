16-year-old boy shot in West Pullman

A 16-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting early Monday in West Pullman in the Far South Side.

The teen boy was standing on the sidewalk about 2:45 a.m. in the first block of East Kensington Avenue when someone inside a dark-colored vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the leg and self-transported in good condition to St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond, Indiana, police said.

Officers initially said the boy was killed in the incident, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.