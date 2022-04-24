16-year-old boy shot while walking on Chicago's Lower West Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot while walking on the sidewalk on Chicago's Lower West Side.
The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of West 25th Street.
At about 7:26 p.m., the teen was walking when he heard shots and felt pain, police said.
He was shot in the left side of the chest.
A family member drove the teen to the hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
