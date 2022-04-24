Expand / Collapse search

16-year-old boy shot while walking on Chicago's Lower West Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Lower West Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot while walking on the sidewalk on Chicago's Lower West Side.

The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of West 25th Street.

At about 7:26 p.m., the teen was walking when he heard shots and felt pain, police said.

He was shot in the left side of the chest. 

A family member drove the teen to the hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

 