16-year-old boy suffers graze wound after shots fired on CTA bus: police

A teenage boy was shot on a CTA bus Monday evening during an altercation.

Around 5:22 p.m., two women were involved in an argument on a bus in the 8600 block of South State Street when one of the women pulled out a firearm and opened fire, according to police.

A 16-year-old boy sustained a graze wound to his knee. He was treated at the scene and released shortly after.

No arrests have been made, and Area Two detectives are currently investigating the incident.