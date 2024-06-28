16-year-old boy who allegedly battered, robbed victim on CTA train identified through community alert

A 16-year-old boy was arrested this week after he allegedly battered and robbed another teen on a CTA train earlier this month.

The teen faces one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and one felony count of aggravated battery of a transit employee.

On June 8, the juvenile allegedly battered and robbed a 17-year-old boy who was on a CTA train in the 500 block of South Racine. Police said other offenders were also involved in the robbery.

On Thursday, authorities arrested the teen in the 5100 block of South Wentworth after he was identified through a community alert and a seeking to identify bulletin.

He was placed in custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available.