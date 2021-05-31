16-year-old boy wounded in a Portage Park shooting

A 16-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in Portage Park after he was shot late Sunday.

The boy was dropped off about 10:45 p.m. at Community First Medical Center, at 5645 W. Addison St, with a gunshot wound to the leg, Chicago police said.

He told officers he didn’t know where the shooting happened, police said.

The teenager was in fair condition and was transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.