Expand / Collapse search

16-year-old charged in armed carjacking in Heart of Chicago

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Heart of Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Alderpeople meet with Chicago's top cop over staffing concerns

A Chicago 911 dispatcher warned that citywide staffing shortages are exacerbating violent crime, knocking local government and leadership for their inability to keep citizens safe.

CHICAGO - A teenager was charged in connection with an armed carjacking this December in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

The 16-year-old, who has not been identified due to his age, was one of suspects who took a vehicle from a 76-year-old man at gunpoint on Dec. 17 in the 1700 block of West 21st Street, police said.

He was arrested Tuesday in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

The teen was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP