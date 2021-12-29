16-year-old charged in armed carjacking in Heart of Chicago

A teenager was charged in connection with an armed carjacking this December in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

The 16-year-old, who has not been identified due to his age, was one of suspects who took a vehicle from a 76-year-old man at gunpoint on Dec. 17 in the 1700 block of West 21st Street, police said.

He was arrested Tuesday in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

The teen was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP