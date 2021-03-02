16-year-old charged in Lawndale carjacking that ended in death of alleged accomplice

A 16-year-old boy was charged with carjacking a woman at gunpoint last September in the Lawndale neighborhood and then running from police on the Eisenhower Expressway.

One of the teen’s alleged accomplices in the Sept. 17 carjacking was fatally struck by a car on the expressway after state police located the stolen car on the shoulder.

The teen, who’s unnamed because he’s charged as a juvenile, was with two other people who confronted the woman as she unloaded her vehicle in the 3200 block of West 15th Street, Chicago police said.

The trio took her car and later crashed near Ashland Avenue on Interstate 290, police said. When a trooper located the car on the shoulder and the trio standing nearby, two boys ran away, state police said then.

Demetrius Jay Stewart, 15, was struck by multiple vehicles in the westbound lanes and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said then. Another male was taken into custody.

The 16-year-old was arrested in the South Chicago neighborhood, police said. He was expected to appear in juvenile court Tuesday on a count each of armed vehicular highjacking and attempted armed robbery.