16-year-old charged in murder of Chicago art student

A teenager was charged in the September murder of an 18-year-old art student in the West Elsdon neighborhood.

The 16-year-old boy faces one felony count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Melissa "Azul" De La Garza on Sept. 25 on the Southwest Side.

Police did not release his name because he is a minor.

He was arrested Monday in the Archer Heights neighborhood, police said.

Azul De La Garza was returning home from Halloween shopping around 8:27 p.m. on Sept. 25 outside her family's residence in the 5400 block of South Avers Street when she was shot dead, police said.

Police released video in October of three suspects wanted in her killing.

"I really don't have any words for them except, 'Why?' Why would you take Azul? Such a beautiful soul," her father, Jose, said. "It's been a nonstop nightmare. Just really awkward. Just really hard to learn how to move on without Melissa. Hard to eat. Hard to sleep. Hard to wake up. Hard to work. Hard to do anything."

Azul had secured a scholarship to the School of the Art Institute in Chicago.

Her sister, Isabel, said she'd spoken with Azul just 30 minutes before she was killed.

"The last time I heard from my sister was through a Facetime call. It was a normal day. She was so happy. She had just bought a Halloween costume. She was in her car trying to go home. She seemed so happy in that Facetiime call. I don't understand this gun violence to innocent people."