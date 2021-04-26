16-year-old charged in string of Morgan Park rideshare carjackings

A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly carjacking several rideshare drivers last year in Morgan Park.

The unnamed male juvenile was arrested on Sunday after he was identified as one of the offenders involved in a string of carjackings in December 2020.

The boy was taken into custody by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force in the 700 block of East 111th Street, according to Chicago police.

The carjackings took place in the 10000 block of South Aberdeen and the 9900 block of South Emerald on December 11. A third incident took place in the 1100 block of West 95th Street on December 22.

He is facing three felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

The boy was taken into custody on Sunday without incident.