16-year-old charged with fatally shooting man inside Humboldt Park business

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a man inside a Humboldt Park business.

The homicide occurred Monday morning around 9:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Division Street.

According to Chicago police, the victim, a 44-year-old man, was inside the business when two male suspects had a verbal altercation with him.

The victim grabbed a bottle and one of the offenders then shot him in the chest.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The teen and another suspect fled the scene on foot, police said.

The teen was arrested on Thursday after he turned himself into Area Four detectives.

Police said with the help of the community, he was identified in surveillance video as one of the offenders involved in the murder.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

Chicago police did not provide an update on the second suspect.