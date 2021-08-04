16-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run crash on Northwest Side

A 16-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in Hermosa on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

A tan minivan rear-ended a white Dodge Charger in the 4500 block of West Armitage Avenue about 11:35 p.m., police said. The Charger then struck a parked semi.

The girl was a passenger in the Charger and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The driver of the Charger, a 44-year-old man, and the front passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were also taken to Illinois Masonic for minor injuries.

A man in the parked semi was not injured, police said.

Advertisement

The driver of the minivan did not stop and no one was in custody.