16-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run crash on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in Hermosa on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.
A tan minivan rear-ended a white Dodge Charger in the 4500 block of West Armitage Avenue about 11:35 p.m., police said. The Charger then struck a parked semi.
The girl was a passenger in the Charger and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.
The driver of the Charger, a 44-year-old man, and the front passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were also taken to Illinois Masonic for minor injuries.
A man in the parked semi was not injured, police said.
The driver of the minivan did not stop and no one was in custody.