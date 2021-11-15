16-year-old girl last seen in Marquette Park

A 16-year-old girl was last seen Sunday in Marquette Park on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

Amia Leon was last seen around West 67th Street and South Campbell Avenue, and may be in Cicero, Ill., police said.

She is 4-foot-11, 90 pounds, brown eyes, red hair, police said.

Amia Leon (Chicago Police Department)

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Area Detectives at 312-747-8380 or 911.