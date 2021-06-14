16-year-old girl shot in Lawndale

A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition following a shooting Sunday night in Lawndale that also left a 46-year-old man wounded.

The man and the teen were outside about 11:20 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 13th Street when they were shot, Chicago police said.

The teen suffered three gunshot wounds throughout her body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The man was struck in the buttocks and lower back and taken to the same hospital in serious condition, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Witnesses told officers they saw a male fleeing the scene of the shooting, according to police.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.