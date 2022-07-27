16-year-old girl, woman shot in West Garfield Park

A teenage girl and a woman were wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 16-year-old and the 22-year-old were standing outside just after midnight in the 200 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue when gunfire broke out and they were both struck, police said.

The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in serious condition, police said.

The woman was shot in the ankle and was taken to West Suburban Hospital where she was listed in good condition, according to officials.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.