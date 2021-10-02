16-year-old in critical condition after being shot in the back in Lake View

A 16-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Lake View Saturday morning.

Chicago police said the teen was shot in the 2900 block of North Halsted around 3:20 a.m.

He walked into Illinois Masonic Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back.

Police said he is listed in critical condition.

There is no suspect in custody at this time.

Area Three detectives continue to investigate.