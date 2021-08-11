16-year-old killed, another wounded after being shot in residence in Englewood

A 16-year-old boy was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Englewood Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Carpenter, two 16-year-old victims were inside a residence when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender exited the vehicle and fired shots into the residence.

One 16-year-old was shot in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The second 16-year-old victim was shot in the leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.

Area One Detectives are investigating.